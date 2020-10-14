Menu
Rose Jelinek
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020

Rose Jelinek

June 6, 1948 - October 13, 2020

Rose Jelinek, age 72 years, of Bee, born June 6, 1948, passed away Oct. 13, 2020. Visitation: 1 – 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward, visitation will resume from 5:30 – 7 p.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Bee. A Rosary will follow at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 16, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Bee, with Father Brendan Kelly celebrating Mass. Private graveside and inurnment: St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery, Bee. Memorials: Bee States Ballroom restoration. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Zabka Funeral Home
410 Jackson Avenue, Seward, NE 68434
Oct
15
Visitation
5:30p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
, Bee, Nebraska
Oct
15
Rosary
7:00p.m.
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
, Bee, Nebraska
Oct
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
, Bee, Nebraska
