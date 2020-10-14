Marian Kathryn "Kay" Denker

October 11, 2020

Marian Kathryn "Kay" Denker, 93, of Lexington, Nebraska passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Avamere in Lexington.

Kay is survived by her children, Mike (Karla) Denker of Lexington, Sarah (Bill) Carver of Omaha and Curt (Kandy) Denker of Lincoln; nine grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren; her sister, Pat (Doran) Post of Kearney; nieces, nephews and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Denker.

Funeral Services will be on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Lexington. The funeral service will be live streamed via the Reynolds Love Facebook page. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. Social distancing and face masks are encouraged. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington. In lieu of flowers, memorials are kindly suggested to the Lexington Community Foundation, First Presbyterian Church in Lexington or Lexington Volunteer Fire Department.