Vincett K. Handy

September 21, 2020

Vincett K. Handy, age 60, passed away at his home in Columbus, Ne on 9/21/2020. He had a passion for collecting Hot Wheels but his biggest passion was his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his children Justin and Mandie. Also by his siblings Mark, Beverly, Brad and Bryant Handy.

A memorial will be at a later date.