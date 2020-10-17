James Larkin

August 3, 1933 - October 14, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at St Joseph Catholic Church in York. Jim's service will be webcast live on Metz Mortuary's Facebook Page. COVID 19 funeral guidelines will be implemented with spaced seating and masks encouraged. Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. Monday at Metz Mortuary and then again one hour prior to the 7 p.m. Rosary service at the church. Memorials may be directed to St Joseph Cemetery Fund. Condolence may be sent to metzmortuary.com