Anna Lee (Comer) Weber

January 13, 1941 - October 15, 2020

Anna Lee (Comer) Weber, 79, Firth, Nebraska. Born January 13, 1941, in Sabetha, KS; passed away October 15, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She will best be remembered for her love for her family and friends, her gifts of hospitality and cooking and her service to others through church and volunteer organizations. Anna was a retiree of the Norris School District, where she was a longtime employee and supporter.

She is preceded in death by her parents; Alvin Comer, Sr. and Maxine Mount, as well as son, Kevin Weber. Anna is survived by her husband of 61 years, Marvin Weber, siblings; Alvin Comer, Jr. (Sharon), Maude Suedmeier (Stanley), children; Kendall Weber (DeAnn), Karen Harms (Mel), Kris Morrison (Jeff), several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Visitation: Monday, October 19th from 5-7 pm; Living Life Reformed Church, Firth, Nebraska. Service: Tuesday, October 20th at 1:00 pm; Living Life Reformed Church. (Private graveside service) Memorials designated to the Family Life Center at Living Life Reformed Church.