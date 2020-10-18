William R. Oldfield

October 20, 1948 - October 14, 2020

William R. Oldfield, age 71, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Cox South Hospital in Springfield, MO. He was born on October 20, 1948 in Lincoln, NE, to Robert Otis and Dorothy Lucille (Buls) Oldfield. William was an owner of a drywall company for most of his life. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, going to the lake to fish and boating for the day.

William was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Daniel Oldfield and one granddaughter, Morgan Oldfield. He is survived by his wife Sherry Oldfield; three sons, Douglas Oldfield, Thomas Oldfield, Bradley Oldfield; one daughter Suzanne Reavis; two brothers, Robert Oldfield and David Oldfield; twelve grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Services to be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Sherry Oldfield, 752 N. 155th Street, Omaha, NE 68154. Arrangements have been entrusted to Buchanan Funeral Home, Monett, MO.