Gary Robert Elwood

Gary Robert Elwood

October 13, 2020

Gary Robert Elwood, age 58, of Bennet, NE passed away due to covid-19 complications on October 13, 2020.

Gary is survived by his wife of 29 years, Barb Elwood, children Garrett Elwood (Micheala Sievers), Jenn Ollis (Steven Selvaggio), grandchildren Anthony Selvaggio and Greenlee Elwood, brother Larry Elwood (Patty), niece Madalyn Elwood and nephew Brandon Spanjer, lifelong friend John Bruner and a host of loving friends. He is preceded in death by his parents George and Kay Elwood and son Robert Ollis.

Due to covid concerns the family is having a private service on Sunday with plans for a celebration of Gary's life in the future.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 18, 2020.

