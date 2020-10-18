Janet Jean (Schimmer) Swanson

July 15, 1932 - October 13, 2020

Janet Jean (Schimmer) Swanson was born in Webster, South Dakota July 15th, 1932 as an only child to Myrtle and Edward Schimmer. Janet grew up in Genoa, Nebraska. It was here that she became an excellent clarinet player and played for Hastings College. After college, Janet entered the teaching field. Her first job was at Hawthorne Elementary School in Lincoln, NE.

After teaching one year in Lincoln another opportunity opened, and at the age of 21, not knowing a single person in California she boarded a train with all her worldly possessions and set out on a new adventure. What an adventure that turned out to be as this is where she met her future husband. On Friday, July 13, 1956, Loran and Janet were married in Hastings, NE. Loran received orders to join the Com 7 Fleet Staff in Japan shortly after they were married and Janet joined him in Japan for 10 months.

After returning to San Diego and teaching again, an opportunity arose and Janet and Loran headed back to Nebraska to engage in some business ventures. They stayed in Nebraska for 35 years and then spent 16 wonderful years in Sun City West, AZ where they enjoyed retirement life. The past 10 years were spent in Lincoln, NE to be closer to family.

Preceded in death: parents, Edward and Myrtle Schimmer, son-in-law, Jim Swiggart. Survivors: spouse of 64 years, Loran, children Mike (Kathy), Bryon (Claudia), Ann (Jerry) Bartek, Stacy Swiggart and eight grandchildren.

Private services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Hastings College Foundation for teachers college or band.