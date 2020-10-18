William "Bill Jr." Duane Schubert

October 2, 1947 - October 14, 2020

William "Bill Jr." Duane Schubert, 73, of Lincoln, passed away October 14, 2020. He was born in Denver, Colorado on October 2, 1947 to William "Bill" F. and Santos "Sandra" (Baros) Schubert. Bill grew up in Lincoln, NE. He was a Pius X graduate, class of 1965.

He served in the U.S. Army as helicopter mechanic in Vietnam. He was a retired lifelong employee of Burlington Northern Railroad in various positions as the railroad grew and changed. He always had something to say and loved a good joke.

He is survived by his sisters, Pamela L. Tabor McCabe, Elizabeth Jane (Steve) Shanahan, various cousins, niece, Carly Nelson, and nephew, Joel Tabor. Preceded in death by his parents, brother, Robert "Bob" Schubert, and uncle, John "Jack" R. Schubert.

Life Gathering will be 10:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Metcalf Funeral Home, 245 N. 27th Street, Lincoln, NE. Memorials may be given to the American Heart Association or Lincoln Right to Life. Condolences at Metcalffuneralservices.com