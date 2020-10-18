Sandra C. (Holmos) Kellas

July 27, 1939 - October 10, 2020

Sandra C. Kellas (Holmos) 81, died on October 10, 2020. Sandy was born to Willard (Bill) and Ione (Finnestad) Holmos, on July 27, 1939 in Thief River Falls, MN. She worked at The Villager Courtyard and Gardens Hotel and Nebraska Book Co. in Lincoln, NE. She retired in 2003 and was a member of the Eagles Club. She enjoyed all Husker sports, the MN Twins, the KC Royals, and playing Keno. Her favorite foods were grilled cheese sandwiches with grape jelly, and banana bread. She loved creating memories with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, especially during Thanksgiving and Christmas and playing with her Pomeranian, Tosha.

She is survived by daughters; Kris and Jim Chiles, Lincoln, NE, Stacy and Edward Reed, Anthem, AZ, Lisa and Mark Kelly, Lincoln, NE, 9 grandchildren; Shane (Nicole) Chiles, Shelly Chiles, Anthony Leitner, Erin (Ryan) Swanigan, Alex Kelly, Mike (Sasha) Kelly. 7 great-grandchildren; Alli Chiles, Cade Chiles, Sienna Swanigan, Rowan Swanigan, Sutton Kelly, Leighton Kelly, Henderson Kelly. 3 step-children; Lisa Kellas, Rob Kellas, Ron Kellas, and their children. Sister-in-law; Karyl Kellas, brother-in-law; Bill and his wife, Marlin Kellas. She is preceded in death by husband; Robert Kellas, Lincoln, NE, and 3 grandchildren; Nicole Leitner-Knaeble, Kyle Leitner, Brittany Leitner. Father and mother; Bill and Ione Holmos. Brother; Robert Holmos, Sister; Barbara Holmos (infant). Grandparents; Emil and Clara Finnestad, Andrew and Julia Holmos. Brother-in-law; Richard Kellas. Several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A celebration of life to be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105, or to the family for future designation.