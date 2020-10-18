Menu
Jeanette "Jan" Lampe

December 8, 1933 - October 15, 2020

Jeanette "Jan" Lampe, age 86 years, of Waco, born Dec. 8, 1933, passed away Oct. 15, 2020. Closed Casket Visitation: 3 – 7 p.m. Monday, October 19, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Closed Casket Funeral Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 20, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Utica, with Pastors Richard Gudgel and Jon Dunbar officiating the service. Graveside Service and Interment: St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Waco. Memorials: St. Paul Lutheran Church, Utica, or to C.A.S.I.N.O Endowment at Concordia University. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com


