LeRoy Allen Monroe

January 18, 1959 - September 23, 2020

LeRoy Allen Monroe, 61, of Lincoln, NE passed away September 23, 2020 in Lincoln. He was born January 18, 1959 to Leonard and Lorene (Mares) Monroe. He is best known for his love of his family, cats, cars, Halloween, and his garage or "man cave". He worked for Nebco Ready mixed concrete for 30 years.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Julie (Stephens) Monroe; son, Nick (Tabatha) Monroe; daughter, Bailey Monroe; grandsons, Leyton, Cooper Monroe; brothers, Lenny (Janel) Monroe and Les (Shawn) Lewis Monroe; sister, Leigh Monroe; sisters-in-law, LaRai Monroe, Debbe (Andrews) Jerry Lewis; brothers-in-law, Rik and Jenny Gropp and Mark and LJ (Howard) Gropp; many nieces and nephews.

The family invites you to LeRoy's Celebration of Life on Saturday, October 24th from 1:00-4:00 at Southview Baptist Church, 3434 S13th St., Lincoln, NE. Memorials to family. Condolences online at roperandsons.com