Evelyn Moon

August 4, 1927 – October 11, 2020

Evelyn Moon, 93, died October 11, 2020, at Holmes Lake Rehab in Lincoln. She was born on August 4, 1927, in Hastings, Nebraska, to Cecil and Zibah Adams. Evelyn met Aaron Moon at Union College and they were married in August of 1947. They shared over 71 memorable years of togetherness before Aaron's death in April of 2019. Evelyn and Aaron were schoolteachers until retirement when they moved to Cheney, Nebraska.

Evelyn was always looking for ways to help others and was a blessing to family and friends. She was a member of the College View Seventh-day Adventist Church for 35 years. Jesus was her Friend and Savior through life, and we look forward to eternity together.

Her three children survive her: daughter, Nancy (Harvey) Meier; sons, Jerry (Sue) and Larry (Joan); and three grandsons, Brad (Michaela) Moon, Howard Meier, and David Meier. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Private graveside service in Kansas.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 18, 2020.
