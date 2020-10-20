Menu
Search
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mary B. Gartner

Mary B. Gartner

July 22, 1924 - October 18, 2020

Mary B. Gartner, 96, of Unadilla, passed away on October 18, 2020. She was born on July 22, 1924 to Fred & Susie (Mitchell) Frye. Mary married Randall Gartner on December 31, 1938. She is survived by her Children: Gary (Gloria) Gartner, Nancy Petersen, Galen Gartner, Marlene (Jeff) Vidra; Grandchildren: Jeff Petersen, Ryan Petersen, Jason Petersen, Travis (Valya) Gartner, Jordana (Brock) Hoegh, Harris Lehl, Hannah (Jim) Ahlstedt, Laura (Kevin) Sypal; 19 Great Grandchildren; Sister: Susie (Glen) Wyatt; Brother: Freddie (Loretta) Frye; Sister-in-law: Peggy Brechtel; also many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her Parents, Husband, Granddaughter: Dawn Schaer, Sisters: Dorothy & Irene, Brother: Sterling, Brothers-in-law & Sisters-in-law: Ralph & Viola Gartner, Ernie & Arlene Gruber, Hantz & Averil Gartner; Special Friend: Ruth Wilhelm and Faithful Dog: Lucky. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 9 A.M. until 9 P.M. at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Arrangements by Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Syracuse
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.