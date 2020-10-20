Menu
Chloe June Riecken, 5 yrs., of Ashland, NE, entered into rest at her home surrounded by family on Saturday, October 17, 2020. She was born June 26, 2015 in Omaha, NE to Joshua and Julia (Hanes) Riecken. Funeral Service, Fri. (10/23/2020) 10 a.m. at Riverview Community Church, 324 N. 32nd St. Ashland, NE. Visitation, Thurs. (10/22/2020) 5-8 p.m. at Riverview Community Church.In lieu of flowers, memorials in care of the family for a future designation. The funeral will be live streamed on the Marcy Mortuary Facebook page. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.


Oct
22
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Riverview Community Church
Oct
23
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Riverview Community Church
324 N. 32nd St., Ashland, Nebraska
Marcy Mortuary
a loved one
October 19, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Thinking of you and your family at this time. Love, Bren
Brenda Vosler
October 18, 2020