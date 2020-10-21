Menu
Jerry R. Davison

Jerry R. Davison

August 21, 1930 - October 18, 2020

Jerry R. Davison, 90, of Lincoln, died October 18, 2020. He was born August 21, 1930 in McAlester, OK to William H. & Susan (Hines) Davison. Jerry is survived by his wife of 70 years, Betty; sons Russell (Lori) Davison & Kris (Pam) Davison all of Lincoln; 4 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and was the last of 14 children. Due to the current Covid-19 Pandemic, the family will be having private services. Memorials to the family for later designation. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 21, 2020.
