Dorothy M. Dericks

February 6, 1929 - October 16, 2020

Dorothy M. Dericks was born on February 6, 1929 in Festus, MO to Peter and Lorena Gergen; she passed away in Lincoln, NE on October 16, 2020. She moved to Lincoln at a young age. Dorothy was a graduate of Lincoln High School and went on to graduate from the Lincoln General Hospital School of Nursing. She married Robert Dericks on November 18, 1950 in Lincoln. Dorothy is survived by her daughter Kathryn Burden; grandchildren Michael (Sarah) Burden and John (Sadie) Burden; 4 great grandchildren; and her special friend Wayne. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Robert, and her son Robert "Bobby" Dericks. Private family services are going to be held at a later date. Memorials can be directed to Matt Talbot or Friendship Home. Butherus, Maser & Love is in charge of arrangements.