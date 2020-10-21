Janet Gail (Schaufler) Holliday

January 24, 1942 - October 15, 2020

Janet Gail (Schaufler) Holliday passed away on Thursday, October 15th, 2020, at home in Dayton, Tennessee, with her daughter and son-in-law by her side. She was born in Chicago, Illinois, on January 24th, 1942 to Harold and Adelaide (Cekal) Schaufler. She grew up in the suburb of Elmwood Park and graduated from Elmwood Park High School in 1959. On a Caribbean cruise in 1961 she met her future husband, Ray Holliday, Jr. of Hebron, Nebraska. They were married April 28th, 1962.

Jan was a homemaker and with her husband of 53 years raised four children: Ray, Dave, Amy, and Steve. Jan filled her home with fun and was always up for a game or playing cards with her children and grandchildren. An excellent cook and baker, she once made over 5,000 Christmas cookies (they lasted well into April). After the kids left home Jan and Ray enjoyed travelling the country in their RV. She was an avid gardener. She was also a pet lover who greatly enjoyed her pet schnauzers.

Jan was preceded in death by her husband, Ray. She is survived by her children Ray Holliday III (Shelley) of College Station, Texas; Dave Holliday of Superior, Colorado; Amy Cole (Dustin) of Dayton, Tennessee; and Steve Holliday (Lindsay) of Lincoln, Nebraska. She is also survived by grandchildren Ray Holliday IV (Taylor) of Houston, Texas; Ashton Holliday of Dallas, Texas; Regan Pumel (Terrance) of Dayton, Tennessee; Quinn, Vaughn, and Rowan Holliday of Lincoln, Nebraska; great-granddaughter, Lily Pumel of Dayton, Tennessee; sister-in-law Patricia H. Gibbons and nieces and nephews.

Friends are welcome to a visitation from 5:00-7:00 PM on Friday, October 23rd, at Butherus, Maser, & Love Funeral Home at 4040 A Street. Funeral service will be held for family and friends at First Plymouth Congregational Church in Lincoln on Saturday, October 24th at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Sheridan Cemetery in Auburn, Nebraska. Memorials are suggested to Hearts United for Animals.