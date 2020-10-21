Ronald H. "Ron" Palu

October 17, 2020

Ronald H. "Ron" Palu, 72, of Grand Island, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at CHI Health Saint Francis in Grand Island.

He is survived by his wife, Janis of Grand Island; sons, Alan Palu and Tina Packard of Casper, WY and Clint Palu of Alda; four grandchildren, Avery Palu, Chase Lapp, Halle Palu and Conor Palu; his mother, Madeline Palu of Loup City; brother and sister-in-law, Terry and Yvonne Palu of Loup City; a "third son", Tim and Kristen Kosmicki of Sioux City, IA; Janis' siblings and spouses, John Shotkoski of Lincoln, Pat Opp of Wood River, Tom and Jacque Shotkoski of Lincoln, Rosie Dooley of Wood River, Kathy Bydalek of Kearney and Joyce and Randy Rowley of Grand Island; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Harry Palu; and Janis' sister and brothers-in-law, Virginia and Pat Pokorski, Bill Opp, Tom Dooley and Danny Bydalek.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grand Island. The Revs. Marty Egging and Joseph Kadaprayil will concelebrate the Mass. Inurnment will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Grand Island, with graveside military honors by the United States Army and the United Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation will be Friday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the church, with a 6 p.m. vigil service. Social distancing will be followed and face masks are required for the visitation, vigil and Mass. The Mass will be livestreamed on Peters Funeral Home Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/PetersFuneralHomeSP. Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Condolences and memories may be shared with Ron's family by visiting petersfuneralhome.net.