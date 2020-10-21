Despina M Kazas

March 12, 1944 - October 19, 2020

Despina M Kazas age 76 of Lincoln, passed away October 19, 2020. She was born March 12, 1944 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to Mike and Stella (Venetos) Kritikos. Despina grew up in Karies, Chios, Greece. A member of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Lincoln. She owned and operated Papa John's Family restaurant in downtown Lincoln for close to 20 years, side by side with her husband John Kazas. Her patrons affectionately knew Despina as "Mrs. K". A loving and devoted wife and mother of six children and nine grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years John Kazas, daughters Sophia Kazas, Stella (John) Kalogeras, son George Kazas, daughter Mariana (Steve) Hurst, son Michael (Catalina) Kazas, daughter Angela (Bob) Grenier, and son Ferencz Babinszki Grandchildren Yianni Kalogeras, Thespina (Tessa)Hurst, Jacoby Hurst, George Michael Kalogeras, Sofia Hurst, Gianna Grenier, Ehvie Grenier, Despina (Ania) Kazas and Ioannis Kazas. Sister Yiannoula Sarris, Sister-in-law Stella and Pete Hametis, and Afy Kritikos. She is cherished by many nieces and nephews. Despina preceded in death by her parents Mike and Stella Kritikos, father-in-law and mother-in-law George & Sophia Kazas. Sisters Kostandina Mixailidis, Asamina Res, Stamatia Katasafaros and Brother Jack Kritikos.

Visitation will be held 5pm till 7:30pm on Thursday, October 22nd at Wyuka Funeral Home. Due to the Corona pandemic, family requests, everyone wear a mask to protect those who are vulnerable with pre-existing health care issues. Due to Covid 19, funeral service is reserved for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations are made to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Lincoln, Ne. Online condolences may be left at www.wyuka.com