William Clare "Bill" Niemann

William "Bill" Clare Niemann

October 25, 1941 - October 18, 2020

William "Bill" Clare Niemann, age 78 went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 18, 2020. "Bill" was born October 25, 1941 to William and Clara Niemann. Bill is survived by two loving sons, Ryan (Linda) Niemann, Douglas Niemann; 2 grandsons, Garrison and Nicholas Niemann; special companion, Phyllis Bachmann; two nieces, other relatives, and friends. Visitation will be Friday, October 23, 2020 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. A celebration of life will be 2:00 pm Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. 6800 S 14th St. Lincoln, NE 68512. Interment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 21, 2020.
