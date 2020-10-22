Suzanne Mae Solano

December 12, 1952 - October 17, 2020

Suzanne Mae Solano, 67, of Lincoln, died October 17, 2020. Born December 12, 1952, in Sidney, NE, the daughter of Lloyd and Geraldine Talich.

Survivors: sons Clint Solano, Travis Solano and wife Laura Solano; grandchildren Connor, Josi and Brenli of Lincoln, Leena and Ellis of Tampa; brothers Gary Talich and wife Sharon, Larry Talich and wife Wanda.

Celebration of life open house from 2 pm-4 pm Sunday, Oct 25, 2020, at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St, In lieu of flowers please send memorial to 2650 Colonial Dr, Lincoln, NE, 68502 to be used as a charitable donation at a later date. www.bmlfh.com