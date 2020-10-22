Menu
Search
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Suzanne Mae Solano

Suzanne Mae Solano

December 12, 1952 - October 17, 2020

Suzanne Mae Solano, 67, of Lincoln, died October 17, 2020. Born December 12, 1952, in Sidney, NE, the daughter of Lloyd and Geraldine Talich.

Survivors: sons Clint Solano, Travis Solano and wife Laura Solano; grandchildren Connor, Josi and Brenli of Lincoln, Leena and Ellis of Tampa; brothers Gary Talich and wife Sharon, Larry Talich and wife Wanda.

Celebration of life open house from 2 pm-4 pm Sunday, Oct 25, 2020, at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St, In lieu of flowers please send memorial to 2650 Colonial Dr, Lincoln, NE, 68502 to be used as a charitable donation at a later date. www.bmlfh.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.