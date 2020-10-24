Menu
Search
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Douglas D. Boydston

Douglas D. (Woody) Boydston

February 11, 1956 - October 17, 2020

Douglas D. (Woody) Boydston was born Feb. 11, 1956 to Cloyd and Arla (Schoenleber) Boydston in Scottsbluff, NE, and passed away peacefully Oct. 17, 2020, in Seward, NE, from complications of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. Doug was a longtime resident of Milford, NE and was employed as a machinist at the Tenneco plant in Seward for 30 years. Doug spent his childhood years in Weeping Water, NE, and graduated in 1974 from Walthill High School, Walthill, NE. He went on to graduate in 1980 from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and in 1989 from Southeast Community College-Milford. Doug was an avid motorcyclist, loved music, and watching classic movies.

Doug is survived by his mother, Arla Boydston of Wahoo, NE; sisters Jacque Springer (Tim), Decatur, NE, and Cheryl Hansen (John M.), Omaha, NE, brother, Rick Boydston (Leslie), Grandview, WA, niece, Christine Kleiner (Lewis), Omaha, NE, nephews, Nathan Hansen (Amanda), Omaha, NE, Nick Boydston (Whitney), Bothell, WA, and Andy Boydston, Seattle, WA, great nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Doug is preceded in death by his father, Cloyd Boydston; grandparents Henry and Gladys (McReynolds) Boydston and John and Dallas (Weaver) Schoenleber; and infant niece Elizabeth Springer.

A graveside service is planned for Oct. 31, 10:30 am, at the Cedar Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery, located east of Ceresco, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Tabitha Hospice and SE Community College-Milford. Condolences to www.aspenaftercare.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.