Douglas D. (Woody) Boydston

February 11, 1956 - October 17, 2020

Douglas D. (Woody) Boydston was born Feb. 11, 1956 to Cloyd and Arla (Schoenleber) Boydston in Scottsbluff, NE, and passed away peacefully Oct. 17, 2020, in Seward, NE, from complications of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. Doug was a longtime resident of Milford, NE and was employed as a machinist at the Tenneco plant in Seward for 30 years. Doug spent his childhood years in Weeping Water, NE, and graduated in 1974 from Walthill High School, Walthill, NE. He went on to graduate in 1980 from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and in 1989 from Southeast Community College-Milford. Doug was an avid motorcyclist, loved music, and watching classic movies.

Doug is survived by his mother, Arla Boydston of Wahoo, NE; sisters Jacque Springer (Tim), Decatur, NE, and Cheryl Hansen (John M.), Omaha, NE, brother, Rick Boydston (Leslie), Grandview, WA, niece, Christine Kleiner (Lewis), Omaha, NE, nephews, Nathan Hansen (Amanda), Omaha, NE, Nick Boydston (Whitney), Bothell, WA, and Andy Boydston, Seattle, WA, great nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Doug is preceded in death by his father, Cloyd Boydston; grandparents Henry and Gladys (McReynolds) Boydston and John and Dallas (Weaver) Schoenleber; and infant niece Elizabeth Springer.

A graveside service is planned for Oct. 31, 10:30 am, at the Cedar Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery, located east of Ceresco, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Tabitha Hospice and SE Community College-Milford. Condolences to www.aspenaftercare.com