Gregory A. Arauza

July 27, 1968 – October 20, 2020

Preceded in death by father, Carmen; daughter, Alexis; and sister-in-law, Linda. Survived by daughter, Ellie; mother, Margie; brothers, Ralph and Steve; sister, Julie DeGraffenreid (Jim); numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

Vigil service: Sunday, October 25th, 4pm, at the West Center Chapel with visitation from 2pm to 4pm. Funeral service: Monday, October 26th, 10:30am, West Center Chapel. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. Heafey Hoffman Dworak Cutler West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900; www.heafeyheafey.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 24, 2020.
