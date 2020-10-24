Menu
Jack T. Connely, 82 of York, passed away October 20, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Clara Connely, daughter Donna Connely, son Michael Connely, daughters Dianna (Aaron) Gruber, Lela (Jerry) McNinch and Lori (John) Edgerley, 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Funeral will be 2 pm Wednesday, Oct. 28, outside at First United Presbyterian Church in York. Please bring your own chairs. Burial following at Greenwood Cemetery, York. COVID 19 funeral guidelines will be implemented with spaced seating and masks required. Jack's funeral service will be streamed live on Metz Mortuary's Facebook page. Condolences: metzmortuary.com.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
28
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
First United Presbyterian Church
, York , Nebraska
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Doyle E Clinkenbeard
Friend
October 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Melinda Garland
Friend
October 22, 2020