David L. Munsinger

October 21, 2020

David L. Munsinger, 68, of Lincoln, NE, died Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at his home in Lincoln, NE. Private family services will be at Levander Funeral Home in Albion, NE with Rev. Janet Burgel officiating. Interment will be at Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5–7 p.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home. Social distancing and current Covid-19 DHM's effective will be followed at both the visitation and funeral. Memorials are suggested to Pieloch Pet Adoption Center or to the Lancaster County Sheriff Department-Canine Unit. The funeral service will be recorded and will be available to be viewed following the services on October 28, 2020. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.