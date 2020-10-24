Marvin Eugene Pape

February 17, 1935 - October 21, 2020

Marvin Eugene Pape, age 85, of Elwood, Nebraska died on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, in Elwood, Nebraska. He was born on February 17, 1935 in Firth, Nebraska to Edwin and Harmina (Kallemeyn) Pape. Marvin grew up in Firth, and earned an accounting degree from the Lincoln School of Commerce. He worked as an accountant most of his life at various companies in Lincoln, Nebraska. After retirement, he moved to Elwood and spent most winters in Pahrump, Nevada. Marvin was a member of the Lincoln Continentals barbershop chorus and a member of the SPEBSQSA/BHS since 1951. He was an avid home brewer for 65 years, and he loved fishing and hunting. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Arapahoe, Nebraska.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister Myra Hale, brother Wayne Pape, and sister-in-law Kathie Pape; and his children's mother, Dolores Jensen Pape. Marvin is survived by his wife, Loretta Kemper Pape, Elwood; brother and sister-in-law, Clifford (Charlotte) Pape, Green Valley, Arizona; son and daughter-in-law, Rick and Pam Pape, Bennet, Nebraska, daughters Michelle Heinz, Arvada, Colorado, Renee Pape, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, and Karen (Mike) Walter, Canon City, Colorado; 2 stepchildren, 7 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

No viewing or visitation due to cremation. Celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorials can be given to Harmony Foundation in memory of Marvin Pape, a 69 year member. Elwood Funeral Home of Elwood, Nebraska is in charge of the arrangements