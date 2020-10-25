Menu
Search
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Charles Edward "Chuck" Burns

Charles "Chuck" Edward Burns

February 11, 1963 - September 30, 2020

Charles "Chuck" Edward Burns, 57, passed away September 30, 2020, in Mesa, AZ. He was born on February 11, 1963, in Lincoln, NE. For over 30 years Chuck was a dedicated co-owner of Capital Patio & The Flame Shop. In June of 2019, Chuck and his wife retired to Payson, AZ. He enjoyed his family and friends, golfing, his Harley, Huskers, and his everyday Starbucks.

He is survived by his wife Jona (Fuchser) Burns; Daughter, Brandie (Steve) Schroeder; Sons, Ross (Jamie) Burns, Jordan (Jillian) Burns; grandchildren Noah and Ella Schroeder; Sister, Bonnie Cline; Brothers, Steve Burns; Jeff (Lori) Burns, and Brian (Julie) Burns and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Phillip and Phyllis, brothers Thomas and Christopher.

A celebration of life for Chuck will be held at a later date. Send condolences to the Family of Chuck Burns at 406 Nelson St., Lincoln, NE 68521


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.