Edward John McCall

April 15, 1929 - September 29, 2020

Black Rock, Connecticut native and one-time South Lincoln resident Edward John McCall passed away peacefully on September 29, 2020, at his home in Remanso, Bahia, Brazil, where he served as a missionary priest. Ed was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on April 15, 1929, to Thomas and Julia (Vasse) McCall. In his youth, Ed was known for his exceptional athleticism, both as a running back and Southpaw first-baseman for his high school, and his love of baseball continued throughout his life.

In 1955, Ed became a Catholic priest in the Diocese of Bridgeport. In 1965, along with Fr. Joe Potter, he traveled to Northeastern Brazil, where he served as the first parish priest of Campo Alegre de Lourdes. After seven years of mission work, Ed received a dispensation from his priestly vows, which allowed him to marry and have children. In 1982, after many years working just outside of Boston, an HR position with Dorsey Laboratories (now Novartis Consumer Health) brought the family to Lincoln. Ed retired from Novartis in 1996 after a fulfilling career where he came to know many of his colleagues like family.

In 2001, when Ed's children were grown and after he had moved home to Black Rock, the Bishop of the Diocese of Juazeiro asked him to return to his priestly duties and continue his missionary work in Brazil. Ed agreed, and he continued to minister to the people in Remanso and more remote areas until his passing.

Ed is survived by his daughter Ann McCall and son-in-law Paul Kelleher (Madison, WI), son John McCall (Pittsburgh, PA), grandson Jack McCall Kelleher (Madison, WI), several nieces and nephews, and countless lifelong friends, both American and Brazialian. Ed was predeceased by his parents and dear older brother, Thomas McCall, and Tom's beloved wife, Dorothy.

In accordance with his wishes, Ed was buried in the small village of Aparecida, a 30 minute drive from his home in Remanso, in a church that he helped build. Ed's children have the deepest appreciation and love for his Brazilian friends and family, who were his loving caretakers these past several years.

Memorials or donations in his honor will directly support the Creche, an early childcare center in Remanso that provides free meals and education for young children. Ed was a founder and benefactor and gave mass at the Creche chapel every day for years. Donations/checks may be sent to Father Joseph Potter c/o Mrs. Virginia Gardner 110 Aspetuck Trail Shelton, CT 06484