Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
28
Lying in State
8:00a.m. - 6:00p.m.
Fox Funeral Home
1116 N 19Th St, Beatrice, NE 68310
Oct
29
Lying in State
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Fox Funeral Home
1116 N 19Th St, Beatrice, NE 68310
Oct
29
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Fox Funeral Home
1116 N 19Th St, Beatrice, NE 68310
Oct
30
Inurnment
10:00a.m.
Evergreen Home Cemetery
, Beatrice, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Fox Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
1 Entry
Anita was a good friend for many, many years. I always looked forward to seeing her at the annual tax professional classes. I would go into USave just because she cashiered there.
During Dessert Storm, she was a strong advocate for all the soldiers.
May you rest in peace with the Angels, Anita. I love you.