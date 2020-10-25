Roger A. Ryman

November 30, 1949 - October 20, 2020

Roger A. Ryman, 70, died October 20, 2020 in Lincoln, Nebraska after a lifetime of working hard, being a good friend, and loving his children and grandchildren. Born in Lincoln, NE to Leslie and Myrtle (Birt) Ryman on November 30, 1949, Roger graduated from UNL with a BS in Animal Science. He moved to his family ranch outside of Halsey with his wife Nancy (Stier) Furman, where he lived and worked for more than 20 years. He later followed his dreams of living in the mountains and on the beach with jobs in ranching, real estate, and finance in California, Florida and Arkansas. He retired and returned to Lincoln to be closer to family in 2016.

A basketball player at Lincoln Southeast High School he had the opportunity to serve as the assistant coach for his son's high school basketball team at the State Tournament. Other highlights included winning team roping and penning contests on his favorite horse, qualifying for a regional poker tournament, and seeing his visions become reality in his woodworking shop.

Roger was the proud father of Cindy Ryman Yost (Jeff) of Lincoln, Justin Ryman (Karen) of Omaha, and Tony Willis (Summer) of Hendersonville, Tennessee and grandfather to Elizabeth, Carter and Harrison Yost, Katelyn, Alex and Karlie Ryman, and Ava Ryman Willis. They all have memories that will continue to make them laugh and fill them with inspiration. Preceded in death by parents, Leslie and Myrtle and sister Janice. He is survived by his sisters, Deloris Oltman (Earl) and Connie Hanken (Steve); children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and trail of good friends.

Due to COVID, funeral services for immediate family will be held at 2pm Friday, October 30, 2020 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home in Lincoln. Services will be live streamed on Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery's Facebook page. He asked his children to scatter his ashes at the Ryman Brothers Ranch. In order to celebrate his life with friends in the way he wanted, a zoom remembrance will be scheduled by his kids. We hope you will join, share a toast and a story. Memorials may be given to the Blaine County Area Community Foundation Fund and Make-A-Wish.