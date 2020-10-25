Frances Perry Bates

August 22, 1929 - October 17, 2020

Frances Perry Bates, 91, of Lincoln, died peacefully with her loving family close by. She will always be remembered for her purity of spirit, kind gestures and selfless acts. Her favorite season was Autumn and it is fitting that she leaves this earth when nature is also preparing for its cycle of death and rebirth.

Born August 22, 1929 to Evelyn and Ernest Perry of Bertrand, Nebraska. She is survived by her loving husband Arthur Bates and children Steve (Tina) Bates of Wamego, Kansas and Valerie (Joep) Cuppens Bates of Lincoln. She was preceded in death by her son David. She touched all those who knew her especially her grandchildren Christopher, Spencer, Megan; Shannon, Amy, Dustin; Max and Peri; and 17 great grandchildren. Fran is also survived by her siblings Bill (Susan) Perry (Holdrege), Karen (George) Baker (Hastings) and Merry (Jeff) Johnson (Holdrege).

Fran was a compassionate wife and mother and she was a gifted music educator. She and husband Art met at Nebraska Wesleyan, went on to study music at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, NY, and continued educating, practicing and performing as a piano duo in Kearney and Lincoln for over 60 years entertaining family, friends, church groups, music clubs, and for the last several years, The Landing.

As a music educator and gifted pianist, Fran was honored with many accolades including the 1995 Music Alumni Award from Nebraska Wesleyan University ('51). Fran had an innate sense of rhythm, and her joy in teaching was reflected in her students, especially in her middle school swing choirs. Her ability to create imaginative, entertaining programs was her hallmark. Fran was a longtime member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Lincoln, and was an active participant of the Questers Sunday School group. This tight knit group helped her form friendships that would last for decades.

The family expresses deep gratitude for the compassionate caregivers that served Fran including all of those at The Landing, Tabitha Hospice and Home Care Assistance.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Friday, October 30, 2020 at Roper & Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr., Lincoln, NE. Memorials may be made to the music program at Trinity United Methodist Church or the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. Live streaming of the memorial service and "Hugs from Home" condolences at Roperandsons.com.