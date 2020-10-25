Sally Sue (Reed) Bredensteiner

December 22, 1945 - October 21, 2020

Sally Sue (Reed) Bredensteiner, 74, of Lincoln, passed away October 21, 2020. Born December 22, 1945 in Clarinda, IA to Allen and Suan (Shields) Reed. Sally retired from Ameritas where she worked for more than 25 years as an attorney in the Internal Audit and Law Departments. She was a member of the Nebraska State Bar Association.

Family members include her daughters Heidi (Karl) Kemmer, Chandler, AZ, Erin (Mark) Davis, Evansville, IN, Wendy (Glenn) Kuzminski, Aurora, CO, and Alisa Bredensteiner, Paso Robles, CA; sons Jeff (Wendy) Bredensteiner, Gretna, and Derek Bredensteiner, Omaha; grandchildren Luke, Meaghan, Abby, Will, Samantha, Sophie, Joe, Mallory, Sydney, Teagan, and Caroline; brothers Mike (Vivian) Reed, Clarinda, IA, Pat (Joyce) Reed, Silver City, IA; nephews, cousins, and aunt. Preceded in death by her parents.

The family will hold a celebration of life at a future date. Memorials may be directed to the Friendship Home (friendshiphome.org). Condolences online at Roperandsons.com