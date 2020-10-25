Menu
Search
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Sally Sue Bredensteiner

Sally Sue (Reed) Bredensteiner

December 22, 1945 - October 21, 2020

Sally Sue (Reed) Bredensteiner, 74, of Lincoln, passed away October 21, 2020. Born December 22, 1945 in Clarinda, IA to Allen and Suan (Shields) Reed. Sally retired from Ameritas where she worked for more than 25 years as an attorney in the Internal Audit and Law Departments. She was a member of the Nebraska State Bar Association.

Family members include her daughters Heidi (Karl) Kemmer, Chandler, AZ, Erin (Mark) Davis, Evansville, IN, Wendy (Glenn) Kuzminski, Aurora, CO, and Alisa Bredensteiner, Paso Robles, CA; sons Jeff (Wendy) Bredensteiner, Gretna, and Derek Bredensteiner, Omaha; grandchildren Luke, Meaghan, Abby, Will, Samantha, Sophie, Joe, Mallory, Sydney, Teagan, and Caroline; brothers Mike (Vivian) Reed, Clarinda, IA, Pat (Joyce) Reed, Silver City, IA; nephews, cousins, and aunt. Preceded in death by her parents.

The family will hold a celebration of life at a future date. Memorials may be directed to the Friendship Home (friendshiphome.org). Condolences online at Roperandsons.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.