Jeffrey R. Garey

April 6, 1957 - October 18, 2020

Jeffrey R. Garey, 63, of Grand Island, passed away October 18, 2020, in Lincoln. Jeff was born April 6, 1957, in North Platte to Neal and Jeannine (Swayze) Garey. He spent his early years in North Platte, later settling in Grand Island. Jeff graduated from Northwest High School. He then attended UNL and later Central Community College.

Jeff was married twice and spent most of his career in insurance and car sales. Jeff was an Eagle Scout, a member of the first Northwest golf team to qualify for state, and was very proud of his role in The Music Man. Jeff enjoyed golf, watching Husker football, fishing at his lake home, and spending time with his family.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Ashley Garey, of Lincoln, Brian Garey, of Lincoln; father, Neal Garey, of Grand Island; sister, Sherry Block, of Hastings; and brother-in-law, Tim Fuerstenau, of Omaha. Jeff was preceded in death by his mother, Jeannine; and sister, Susan Fuerstenau.

A private family service is arranged with All Faiths Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the family and may be sent to All Faiths Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.