Donna R. Bohlmeyer

February 9, 1945 - October 24, 2020

Donna R. Bohlmeyer, 75 of Lincoln, passed away October 24, 2020. Donna was born February 9, 1945, in Glenwood, Iowa to Donald and Virginia (Nuss) Crosby. Donna enjoyed listening to Celtic music, doing crafts and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Donna is survived by her daughter Jennifer Bohlmeyer and her fiancé Mike Weber of Lincoln and son Stephen Bohlmeyer and fiancé Julie Corr of Lincoln; grandchildren Elijah and Jillian Bohlmeyer; nephews Mike and Mark Crosby, nieces Megan and Melanie Crosby and cousin Diana Southwell. She is preceded in death by her husband Wayne Bohlmeyer.

No services are planned at this time. To leave on on line condolence, go to www.bmlfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
