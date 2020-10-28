Menu
Adolph F. Dudek Jr.

April 13, 1953 - October 24, 2020

Adolph F. Dudek, Jr. age 67 of Lincoln, passed away October 24, 2020. Adolph was born in Lincoln on April 13, 1953, to Adolph, Sr. and Ethel (Bronkow) Dudek. He worked for the City of Lincoln Public Works.

Adolph is survived by his son John P. (wife Megan) Dudek; grandchildren: Kaleena and Lukas; girlfriend Debra K. Shepard; brother Mike and Mary Dudek. He is preceded in death by his parents and sisters Rose Mary and Kathy Dudek.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1 pm on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St, Lincoln. Burial to follow at St Joseph Cemetery in Agnew, Neb.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
