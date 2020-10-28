Menu
Helen L. Bartholomew

November 4, 1922 - October 26, 2020

Helen L. Bartholomew, 97, of Lincoln passed away on October 26, 2020. Born November 4, 1922 to Irwin and Eva (Porter) Nice in Lincoln, NE. Helen was a loving mother and grandmother- a devoted homemaker her whole life. She graduated from Lincoln High School and is a member of First Lutheran Church.

Survivors include her daughters, L. Ann Masters, Lois (Lyle) Stine, Audrey (Donald) Baker; grandchildren, Megan Baker, James Baker, Ken Krause; great- grandchildren, Sierra Baker and Kyle Krause. Preceded in death by her husband, Loran, parents, one brother and sister.

Funeral service will be 12 p.m., Friday (10-30-2020) at Roper & Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr., Lincoln, NE. Public visitation 3-5 p.m., Thursday (10-29-2020) at Roper & Sons South Lincoln Chapel. Burial at Lincoln Memorial Park Mausoleum. Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing seating and limited room capacity. Masks are required for all in attendance and we respectfully ask for your understanding and adherence to these guidelines. Memorial contributions may be directed towards Hearts United, Box 286, Auburn, NE 68305 (www.hua.org). Live streaming of the funeral service and "Hugs from Home" online condolences at Roperandsons.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 28, 2020.
