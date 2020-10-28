Menu
Mathew L. Love

Mathew L Love

February 2, 1977 - October 23, 2020

Mathew L Love, 43, passed away in Lincoln on October 23rd, 2020. Mat was born February 2, 1977 in Lincoln NE to Ronald and Sandra Love. Residing in Lincoln the majority of his life, he graduated from Lincoln Northeast High School in 1995.

Mat was an active participant in the Lincoln community, as he coached his son's football and baseball teams, was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, as well as the motocross community of Lincoln.

He is survived by his wife Kelly Love (Brey), children Landen and Alivia, his sister Melissa (John) and niece Makenna McDonnell and his parents, as well as many cousins, aunts, uncles and grandparents. He was loved and will be missed by many.

Due to COVID, a remembrance of life celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Abbott Motocross Track in Mat's name. Condolences can be left online at Roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 28, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
