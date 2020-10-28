Menu
Submit an Obituary
Robert D. Zimmerman

October 24, 2020

Robert D. Zimmerman, 93, passed from this life to be with his heavenly father, Saturday, October 24, 2020. He served in the US Navy. Bob enjoyed nature and wildlife, he passed down his love for nature to his children. He was especially fond of all his pets he had during his life.

Bob was a Lincoln attorney for over 40 years and was a member of Kiwanis, loved to hunt, fish, and play a great game of bridge. He enjoyed swimming, but most importantly he loved the Lord. He will be missed by his family and friends.

He leaves his wife, Joan; his children, Jeri (Doug) Hand, Robin Zimmerman, Bob (Tracy) Zimmerman; brothers, Pete (Cheri) Halsey, Richard (Sue) Halsey; sisters, Peg Malleck, Judy Sims; grandchildren, Lindsey Hand, Brian Hand, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by wife, Phyllis, daughter, Linda Meininger.

Private graveside service. Memorials may be sent to People's City Mission or the Salvation Army. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnffc.com



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Lincoln Family Funeral Care
GUEST BOOK
