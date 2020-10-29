Velma Lee Lambert

June 3, 1945 - October 23, 2020

Velma Lee Lambert, 75, of Lincoln went to be with her Lord, Friday, October 23, 2020. She was born June 3, 1945 to Lloyd and Osie Hopkins. Velma spent her life making sure those around her were always taken care of and she put her heart and soul into her family. Velma was a dutiful and loving wife and was blessed to celebrate 54 years of blissful marriage to her one and only true love, Rodger Lee Lambert, Sr. Together they raised three wonderful sons of whom she loved dearly and always kept a watchful eye. The kind of love she gave was such a special gift and the path of her life is etched in our hearts and reminds us how to live through love and through God. Her beliefs were simple, but steadfast and strong. The real blessings are those she cultivated within us.

Velma is preceded in death by her loving husband Rodger Lee Lambert Sr. and her twin sister, Vera Farber. She is survived by her loving children, Rodger Lee Lambert, Jr & Rita Doran and his children Collin Lambert and Liberty Bixenmann. Jonathan Lambert and his son and family Josh & Amy Lambert and their children Corey & Thea, Matthew & Sandi (Marlow) Lambert and their son, Ty Marlow; niece Sally (Randy) Knox and their daughter Hannah; two sisters, Peggy Handy and Patsy Martinez; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. A celebration of life will be 10:00 am Friday, October 30, 2020 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. 6800 S 14th St. Lincoln, NE 68512. Memorials may be made to the family for future consideration.