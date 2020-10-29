Duane H. Dolezal

April 9, 1936 - October 24, 2020

Duane H. Dolezal, 84 of Hastings, NE formerly of Omaha passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 At Edgewood Vista in Hastings. He was born April 9, 1936 in Wahoo to Henry and Adelia (Machacek) Dolezal. He worked as a foreman for Western Electric for 40 years.

He is survived by his wife, Sinobia Dolezal; children, Steven (Lisa) Dolezal, Dawn (Mark) Anderson, Victoria (Brad) Hockabout, John (Temre) Dolezal, Anthony Dolezal; 9 grandchildren & 4 great-grandchildren; sisters, Donna (Jim) Stara, Deborah Crosby, Denise Dolezal; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Adelia Dolezal; uncle and aunt, Don and Marilyn Machacek; grandparents, John and Mayme Machacek.

Private graveside service with Military Honors will be held. Memorial in care of the family for future designations.