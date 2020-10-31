Kathleen Kay (Pierson) Akerlund

April 8, 1943 - October 28, 2020

Kathleen Kay (Pierson) Akerlund, 77, of Aurora, passed away October 28, 2020. Born April 8, 1943 in Lincoln to Lowell and Ruth (Pape) Pierson. A homemaker and volunteer, Kathleen was an active member of Messiah Lutheran Church. She cherished her family, quilting and devotional reading.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Richard Akerlund; children Kelly Brown (Ron Lubarsky) of Scottsdale, Arizona, Jennie (Bill) Kuehner of Aurora, Tricia (Mike) Moyer of Norfolk; stepson Todd Akerlund of Dallas, Texas; grandchildren Elena and Garrett Kuehner of Aurora and Pierson Moyer of Norfolk; sister Marilyn Baily, brother Elton (Mona) Pierson, brother-in-law Mel Schmidt, sister-in-law Sheryl (Rick) Matthes, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Roger Pierson, and sister, Karen Schmidt.

A Celebration of Life Service will be at 11:00 A.M., on Wednesday, November 4th at the Messiah Lutheran Church, 415 South 18th St. Family will greet friends 90 minutes before the service. Rev. Karen Tjarks will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Aurora Cemetery at a later date. Due to Covid-19 the current CDC guidelines will be followed and face masks are required. The service will be livestreamed on the Messiah Lutheran Church Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to Lutheran World Relief or Messiah Lutheran Church. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.