Daniel J. McCarty

November 29, 1929 - October 28, 2020

Daniel J. McCarty, 90 of Yankton, SD, formerly of Lincoln, passed away October 28, 2020. Dan was born on November 29, 1929, in York, Nebraska to Joseph and Lucy (Richards) McCarty. He graduated from St Joseph High School in York in 1948 and attended UNL for two years. Dan served in the Air Force from 1951 to 1955, two and a half of those years were served over seas. He was united in marriage to Evelyn Van Ert in 1958. Dan worked for the ASCS office for many years. Dan is survived by his five daughters: Kathy (husband Dr. Brian) Boes of Lincoln, Julie (husband Bill) Holst of Yankton, SD, Mary (husband Randy) Erb of Royal, NE, Chris (husband Randy) Lien of Yankton, SD, and Jacki (husband Brad) Anthony of Crete, NE. Grandchildren: Michael Boes, Nick Boes, John Boes, Elly Boes and Joey Boes; Kendra Henseler and Drew Heithoff; Holly Olson, Sam Erb and Logan Erb; Cory Lien, Nate Lien and Lindsey Lien; Cooper Anthony and Alivia Anthony; step grandchildren: Ben Holst, Eric Holst and Andy Holst. Great-grandchildren: Evelyn Henseler and Remy Henseler; Gavin Olson, Addalyn Olson and Camry Olson; Elias Erb and Aubrey Erb; Adrianna Erb and Beau Erb; Emelia Lien; step-great-grandchildren: Isaiah Holst, Dom Holst and Lincoln Holst; Mattie Holst and Wyatt Holst; He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Evelyn, brothers Richard and Robert McCarty and sister Maxine Heidt. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am on Monday, November 2, 2020, at St Joseph Catholic Church, 7900 Trendwood Drive, with Fr Michael McCabe celebrating the Mass. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday from 12 noon to 8 pm at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home. Visitation will resume Monday from 9 am to 10 am at church. Memorials are suggested to Walnut Village or for Masses. www.bmlfh.com