Richard Milfred Feldman

February 24, 1953 - October 26, 2020

Richard Milfred Feldman, 67, of Lincoln, died October 26, 2020. Born, February 24, 1953, the son of Ezra Milfred and Etta Mae Feldman. He was a proud father, brother and uncle. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed singing karaoke with his harmonica close at hand, and was a master of baking cheesecakes. He loved to laugh and his sense of humor was contagious. Preceded in death by his parents, Rich leaves behind his son, Scott Feldman, brother Robert Feldman, sister and brother-in-law Janet (Ron) McNulty, brother and sister-in-law Harold (Ann) Casement, nephewsieces Terry, Bobby (Petrea), Debbi (Stuart), Jarrod, Jordan (David), Jessika and Joshua (Cayeleigh). In keeping with Rich's loving and generous spirit, it was his decision to donate life so others may live it. A celebration of Rich's life will be planned for the spring. Memorials may be given to the family for future consideration.