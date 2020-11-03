Menu
Doris Budler Buechel

June 26, 1923 - October 31, 2020

Doris Budler Buechel was born on June 26, 1923 and passed away on October 31, 2020 at 97 years old with her family by her side. Doris was married to Richard Buechel for 63 years. During her lifetime she was a mother, nurse, dulla, chaplain, worked with hospice and put in countless volunteer hours. In her career, she was recognized with many achievements including St Elizabeth's 1979 employee of the year and The Spirited Service Award from Nebraska Hospice. She is survived by daughters Kathy (John) Carmichael and Barb Wiggins, and sons John (Carol) Buechel, Larry (Randee Schnepper) Buechel, Jerry (Jeannette) Buechel and Tom (Patti) Buechel and 9 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband Richard, and son Donovan. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at St Michael's Catholic Church, 9101 South 78th St, Lincoln, NE. The Mass will be livestreamed visit www.bmlfh.com for link. Rosary will be at 7:00 pm Tuesday at the church. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 2 pm to 4 pm at Butherus Maser and Love Funeral home, 4040 A St, Lincoln. She was willing to work wherever needed, whenever needed and now she is needed elsewhere. She will be missed by many. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to St Michael's Catholic Church, CHI Hospice, or Eastmont Towers Foundation. All current Covid restrictions apply, please wear a facemask. To leave a condolence or for livestream link, visit www.bmlfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Nov. 3, 2020.
