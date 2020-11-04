Jack L. Trook

July 3, 1942 - October 30, 2020

Jack L. Trook, 78, of Fountain Hills, AZ passed away peacefully on October 30, 2020. He was born July 3, 1942 in Bentonville, AR. Jack worked in group insurance for over 40 years and was quick to make friends wherever he lived. He enjoyed golf and spending time with his grandchildren. He loved country music and was known to grab the mic on karaoke night. Jack loved all sports, but none more than his beloved Nebraska Cornhuskers. Jack's infectious laugh and ability to converse with anybody over a craft beer will be sorely missed.

Jack is survived by his wife of 47 years, Mary. He leaves behind his son Josh (Katie) Trook, his daughter Laura (Aaron) Bacik, his six grandchildren (Jack, Henry, Avery, Bo, Lucas, and Andy), his brother Gary (Carolyn) Trook, nieces, numerous extended family members, and countless friends.

A memorial service to celebrate Jack's unforgettable life will be held in Kansas at a much later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Extended Hands Food Bank in Fountain Hills, AZ (ehfb.org) where Jack volunteered.