Jack Raymond Nitz
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020

Jack Raymond Nitz

October 31, 2020

Jack Raymond Nitz, 84, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Fremont Methodist Hospital. Founder of Jack Nitz & Associates.

Jack is survived by his loving family: Son & daughter-in-law, Jay & Vicki Nitz of Cedar Bluffs; Daughter & son-in-law, Jennie & Ray Rasmussen of the Fremont area; Granddaughter, Courtney Nitz-Mensik & Fiance Jerry Buman of Papillion; Grandson Justin Nitz of Cedar Bluffs; Granddaughter Piper Rasmussen of the Fremont area; Grandson Jeremy & Nikki Rasmussen of Texas and many beloved brothers-in-law & their spouses, sister-in-law & spouse, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Jack is preceded in death by his wife Delores; his parents; Delores' parents; sister Marjorie Melton & her husband Larry; niece Nancy Youngberg; many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and a nephew.

Public visitation, Sunday, November 8th at Ludvigsen Mortuary from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Family will not be present. Masks will be required. Private family services will be held with a public celebration to be held at a later date. Private Family Internment will be at Sunrise North Cemetery at Wahoo, Nebraska. In lieu of flowers/plants, memorials may be directed to, The Nebraska Children's Home Society, the Nebraska Auctioneers Association Foundation or Sinai Lutheran Church. Ludvigsen Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
8
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Ludvigsen Mortuary
1249 East 23rd Street, Fremont, NE 68025
Funeral services provided by:
Ludvigsen Mortuary
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Ludvigsen Mortuary
November 4, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Jay and Jenny at the passing of Jack. He will be missed. May Jack rest comfortably in the loving arms of Jesus!
Kenneth Janovec
November 3, 2020