Clinton Douglas Godkin

March 19, 1931 - November 1, 2020

Clinton Douglas Godkin, 89, of Lincoln, passed away November 1, 2020. Born March 19, 1931 in Neligh, NE the son of Clarence and Ruby (Krebeck) Godkin. Clint was a veteran of the U. S. Air Force serving from 10-3-51 to 1-21-54 during the Korean Conflict with overseas duty in Japan. After serving in the military he married Marilyn McKay on June 10, 1954. They moved to Lincoln where Clint attended UNL receiving a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He also graduated from the Weaver School of Real Estate and was licensed a Real Estate salesman in the State of Nebraska. Clint worked for Equity Union Grain and then for the University of Nebraska as Business Coordinator in the Instructional Television Library and Continuing Studies and then the College of Dentistry as an assistant to the Dean. Family members include his wife Marilyn; children Ramona (Jim) Catsinas, Waverly, Gary (Tammy) Godkin, Lincoln, and Karen (Lee) Lindeen, Castle Rock, CO; 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. A celebration of life graveside service: 1:00 p.m. Friday (11-6-20) Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery, 6800 South 14th St. Please meet at gate #2 entrance. Memorials to MOSAIC, 722 South 12th Street, Beatrice, NE 68310. Following the CDC Covid-19 guideline, we will comply with social distancing and masks are required. Visitation from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street, Lincoln, NE. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com