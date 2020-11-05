Ernie L. Griffin

November 4, 2020

Ernie L. Griffin, 94 of Lincoln passed away November 4, 2020. Before graduating high school Ernie joined the Navy and served in WWII. Later, he married his wife, Joyce, started their family and began work at Anderson Hardware in Havelock. Afterwards, he struck out on his own and began Griffin's Appliance Service.

He participated in youth activities including coaching Midget Football and involved in Boy Scouts for many years. Ernie enjoyed volunteering at the VA Hospital Popcorn stand and was a member of the VFW, WSI and American Legion Post 3. He spent his free time building birdhouses, hunting and fishing.

Survived by his wife of 72 years Joyce; Children: Roger, Randy and Connie Roberts, 3 grandkids; Sarah Ziegler, Eric Griffin, Kristy Shanks and 7 Great Grandkids. Preceded by Daughter Cathy

No services. Memorials to Children's Zoo or your favorite charity. Arrangements by Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com