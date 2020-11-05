Menu
Bonita K. Joe

August 13, 1932 - November 4, 2020

Bonita K. Joe, 88, of Lincoln, passed away Nov. 4, 2020. Bonita was born on August 13, 1932 in Alexandria, Nebraska to Frank and Adele (Mills) Joe. She worked at First Management Inc. in Omaha for 29 years where she was a very valuable employee.

Bonita is survived by her twin brother Bill (wife Jane) Joe of Carlsbad, NM, brother Lloyd (wife Marilyn) Joe of Lincoln and sister Audrey Joe of Aurora, CO as well as nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 10:30 am at Fairview Cemetery in Lincoln. Visitation will be on Friday from noon to 8 pm, with family present from 5 pm to 7 pm, at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home. www.bmlfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
